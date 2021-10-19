Surfing legend Tom Morey, creator of the Boogie Board, has died. He was 86.

The California Surf Museum in Oceanside said in a published tribute that Morey died last week at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills. Writing on Facebook, his son Sol asked for "good vibes" for his dad Oct. 12 before announcing his death two days later.

The board he created required few of surfing's ocean skills, and balance on one's feet wasn't an issue. It could be tossed into whitewater for an instant ride. And it was relatively cheap: Alter initially sold it for $37.

Morey died the week after the Oceanside City Council recognized 2021 as the 50th year since the Boogie Board was invented. He was on hand to accept a proclamation.

