Tom Ridge, Former PA Gov. and Homeland Security Secretary, Hospitalized After Stroke

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, who became the nation's first Secretary of Homeland Security after 9/11, is in critical condition in a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after suffering a stroke, his family said.

Ridge, who is 75, underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot, according to the message that was distributed on Ridge's Twitter account.

The family said Ridge was in critical but stable condition. He was conscious when he went to the emergency department, the family said.

Ridge served as Pennsylvania's governor from 1995 to 2001. He then served as Assistant to the President for Homeland Security from 2001 to 2003 and as the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security from 2003 to 2005.

Ridge also served in the U.S. House, representing northwest Pennsylvania.

