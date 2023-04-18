1 Dead, Multiple Injured in NYC Parking Garage Collapse

One person died and multiple people were injured after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, FDNY officials said.

The collapse took place on Ann Street near Nassau Street around 4 p.m. when, according to senior FDNY officials, the second floor of a five-story parking garage, collapsed into the first floor.

Officials confirmed one person -- a worker in the building -- died in the collapse.

"As far as we can tell, so far there were six patients — six workers in the building — at the time of the collapse," FDNY Chief of Operations James Esposito said, with one worker who was trapped on one of the upper floors. The FDNY was able to evacuate that person across to the roof of another building, and he was taken away from there.

One worker died and four others were hospitalized, but were expected to recover, Esposito said. Another worker refused medical attention at the scene.

Esposito described the rescue operation as "extremely dangerous" due to the unstable building, and firefighters who had initially entered the building were forced to retreat as a result of the risk the instability posed. The department sent a newly added NYPD robotic dog (known as Digidog) into the building to analyze the scene and make sure no one else was inside without putting in jeopardy the safety of first responders. Drones were also being used to get additional information from the scene, according to Esposito.

Although Esposito said first responders believed everyone is accounted for, they will continue to search for any person possibly trapped in the crushed cars or amid the concrete rubble of the collapsed garage.

The garage is a location where the New York Sheriff's Department parks their vehicles, New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda told News 4 New York. All members of the department are accounted for.

Citizen App video taken from what appears to be a nearby building shows cars piled on top of each other as rubble is seen from the collapsed floor. One video from immediately after the collapse showed a car parked on the roof still moving back forth, showing just how unstable the building was immediately afterward.

The city's Department of Buildings is on the scene. The Buildings Commissioner said the structure was five stories tall — including the cellar and four stories above ground -- and was used throughout as a parking garage.

According to the DOB, the building had a violation in 2003. It is unclear what the violation was for and if it was corrected. Additionally, the building has active permits related to electrical work on the premise. The building obtained its certificate of occupancy in 1957, and records indicate the building dates back to 1925.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the collapse appeared to be a tragic accident and no criminality is suspected at this time.

Erasmo Guerra, a witness, said the garage is usually "super quiet...there is nothing happening over there except cars being parked."

"I heard this incredible noise around 4 o'clock this afternoon and I was wondering what that was so I went to the window and I just saw the top floor of this garage...just beginning to cave in and cars just falling into this pit," Guerra, who captured video of the harrowing ordeal, told News 4 New York. "I was just in shock. I heard people on the street just screaming and yelling for other people to get out."

The collapse prompted nearby Pace University to cancel classes, according to a tweet, and the school evacuated a residential building on Beekman Street as well as an academic building on William Street.

Streets near the scene of the collapse were closed off as first responders continued surveilling the area. DOB personnel will continue the investigation into the cause of the collapse. The FDNY said that due to the extreme instability of the building, it is expected the investigation will be a prolonged operation.