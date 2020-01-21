Toyota

Toyota Recalls 2.9M Vehicles; Air Bags May Not Inflate

Owners will be notified by mid-March

A Toyota logo is seen at a car dealership in San Jose, California, United States on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Toyota has supported President Donald Trump's plan to bar California from setting its own vehicle emissions rules. California governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday it will halt all purchases of new vehicles for state government fleets from GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler.
Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Toyota is recalling about 2.9 million cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain 2011-2019 Corollas, the 2011 to 2013 Matrix, the 2012 through 2018 Avalon and the 2013 to 2018 Avalon Hybrid.

Toyota says the air bag control computer may not be properly protected against electrical interference. That can lead to incomplete air bag deployment or failure to inflate in a crash.

In most cases Toyota dealers will install a noise filter between the air bag control computer and a wiring harness. In some cases dealers will inspect the computer to determine if it needs the filter.

Owners will be notified by mid-March.

