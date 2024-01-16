Tractor-trailer is hanging off of overpass on I-91 in North Haven, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

North Haven Fire Department

A tractor-trailer is hanging off of an overpass in North Haven after a crash on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are responding to multiple crashes in the area.

One of the crashes is a tractor-trailer that is hanging off the edge of an overpass on Interstate 91 South.

State police said the tractor-trailer hit the bridge just before exit 12.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At this time, the highway is closed at the Pool Road overpass. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

The Dept. of Transportation (DOT) and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) have been requested to the scene. There is a fuel leak from the crash.

No injuries are reported.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us