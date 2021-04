Thinking about having hash browns for breakfast? You may first want to make sure they aren’t spilled over Interstate 295 in Maine first.

A tractor trailer traveling southbound rolled over at exit 11 around 4 a.m. Thursday, spilling the frozen taters on the road, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Exit 11 and the Route 1 on-ramp to the Falmouth spur were temporarily closed as crews responded.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or why the rollover occurred.