vernon

Traffic stop in Vernon, Conn. leads to seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana edibles

By Cailyn Blonstein

Vernon Police Department

A man has been arrested after traffic stop in Vernon on Friday led to the seizure of multiple types of drugs.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Laurel Street near Grove Street shortly before 5 p.m.

During the investigation, police said they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

While searching the vehicle, investigators said officers found 6.5 ounces of marijuana, 17.5 grams of crack cocaine, 22 packages of marijuana edibles, over $8,900 in cash and two cell phones.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A 34-year-old man from Vernon was arrested and is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance second offence, possession with intent to sell/distribute, tampering with physical evidence, interfering with a police officer, illegal window tints and failure to wear a safety belt.

This article tagged under:

vernon
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us