Travelers Flock to Airports Despite Pleas From Health Officials

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases soar, more people in the United States traveled by plane on the day before Thanksgiving than any day since March.

On Wednesday 1,070,967 people went through TSA checkpoints, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration. In all 6.8 million people headed to airports across the country in the week leading up to Thanksgiving day despite pleas from public health officials that they stay home.

Still, Wednesday’s figure is less than half as many of the 2.6 million who traveled the day before Thanksgiving in 2019.

