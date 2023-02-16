Chicago Weather

Tree Falls on Several People at an Illinois College Campus

The area was under a winter weather advisory warning of hazardous conditions that include snow, sleet, ice and strong winds

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were injured when a tree fell on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston as strong winds and a wintry system began pummeling the Chicago area Thursday.

The incident happened sometime after noon Thursday near Sheridan and Library Place just as students were getting out of class.

Four people in total were hurt, one critically, another in very serious condition and two others with minor injuries. It was not immediately clear if all of those hurt were students.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Photos and video from the scene show a large police and fire presence, along with yellow police tape enclosing an area with several large, broken tree branches.

Wind gusts at the time were between 25 and 30 mph, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The area was under a winter weather advisory warning of hazardous conditions that include snow, sleet, ice and strong winds.

U.S. & World

The New York Times 19 mins ago

NY Times Contributors and LGBTQ Advocates Send Open Letters Criticizing Paper's Trans Coverage

Washington D.C. 48 mins ago

Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized for Clinical Depression, His Office Says

The advisory alerted that gusts as high as 40 mph were possible "leading to blowing snow in exposed locations." 

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us