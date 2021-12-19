Trevor Noah Sues NYC Hospital and Orthopedic Surgeon for Negligence and Failures

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has sued the New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery, claiming orthopedic surgeon Riley Williams III botched an undisclosed surgery last year.

The suit was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, where the hospital is located, and states that it is in regards to care Noah received at various times during "Aug. 25, 2020 through approximately Dec. 17, 2020."

In the suit, Noah alleges that Dr. Williams cared "for various medical conditions and other related treatment, including surgery which was performed on November 23, 2020," court documents show.

In a statement, the Hospital for Special Surgery said the allegations in the suit are "meritless." The statement reads the hospital sent "Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless."

