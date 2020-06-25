Conn., NY, NJ Quarantine Takes Effect Requiring 14-Day Isolation of Travelers From COVID-19 Hotspots

What to Know New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have imposed a 14-day quarantine on travelers -- including CT residents -- from any state where infections pass a certain threshold

The order currently applies to eight states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, Texas though the list will be updated regularly.

While New York is imposing fines on violators, the advisory in Connecticut will not come with any penalty if you are caught violating and is based on "individual accountability"

A joint travel advisory from the governors of Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey went into effect Thursday morning requiring a self-quarantine of travelers from COVID-19 hotspots amid a surge in cases across nearly half the country.

The joint travel advisory will not stop people from traveling, but it will require anyone coming in from states having a high infection rate to quarantine for 14 days.

The criteria for states that have a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average or 10 percent or higher of the state's total positive test rate on a rolling seven-day average, said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Some eight states currently meet that "high infection" threshold: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas. The list of states subject to the quarantine will be updated regularly.

Several states have set single-day case records this week. They include Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

Editor's note: Gov. Cuomo initially listed Washington state as one of the locations affected by the quarantine. Gov. Lamont's office later clarified that travelers from Washington state are not currently included. The list of states may change as officials continue to track the COVID-19 data from across the country.

Travelers from WA will NOT have to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to NY, NJ or CT.



We do not meet the risk criteria and were added in error. Washington has been removed from the list. https://t.co/ek7TvMuuDR — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 24, 2020

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a self-quarantine for 14 days for people visiting from highly infected states.

The quarantine began at midnight on Thursday.

"The northeast region is taking this seriously," said Lamont.

Governor Lamont said the state will be doing everything it came to let visitors know they can come to Connecticut but must "come safely."

"We welcome visitors but only if they self-quarantine from highly infectious states," Lamont said.

HOW WILL THE QUARANTINE BE ENFORCED?

Each state will decide on its own enforcement mechanism, Cuomo said.

As of Wednesday, Lamont said there were no fines planned right now for violation of the quarantine in Connecticut.

"Right now, it's going to be voluntary," Lamont said when asked how the quarantine will be enforced.

The state is focusing on "individual accountability" for compliance, said Josh Geballe, Connecticut's Chief Operating Officer.

"If we find that's not working, if we find that people are abusing that, we'll consider some stricter measures for enforcement," the governor said.

The governor answered a series of questions on how the traveler quarantine will be enforced.

Geballe stressed there are no plans to utilize the National Guard to enforce the quarantine.

Lamont said the state will notify hotels, short-term rentals and Airbnbs about the quarantine requirements. Passengers to Bradley Airport will see signs alerting them to the quarantine.

"Right now, we're very strict on publicity," Lamont said.

In New York, if you are caught violating the travel advisory, you could be subject to a judicial order mandating quarantine and a possible fine, Cuomo said.

Governor Lamont said he is considering a negative COVID-19 test result within several days of travel to Connecticut as a possible way to get an exemption to the quarantine citing business travelers and others who may not have 14 days planned here.

CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS RETURNING HOME MUST QUARANTINE TOO

Connecticut residents who travel to those highly-infected states will need to self-quarantine when they return home.

"If you're coming back from Miami Beach, you have to quarantine just like anyone else," Lamont said.

Both business and pleasure travelers will be subject to the quarantine.

Lamont on Wednesday cited the problem of states where 25 percent of people or more were testing positive, and where infections were spreading aggressively not just in nursing homes but among younger populations.

"I am concerned that there's an awful lot of flights into Bradley every day from Florida and that Florida has an infection rate -- a positivity rate -- that is ten times what we are here in Connecticut," Lamont said Tuesday. "And that's true of a number of other states, like Texas and Arizona as well. So that's why we have been talking with our fellow governors about perhaps a quarantine or a testing protocol before people from a highly infected area come to a less infected area, like Connecticut."

CORONAVIRUS IN CONNECTICUT

As of Wednesday, Connecticut reported 45,913 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. More than 4,000 people have lost their lives in the state because of the disease.

The daily numbers of new confirmed cases and deaths have fallen dramatically since the virus' peak in Connecticut in mid-April. Hospitalizations continue to decline daily with 124 people remaining in the hospital with COVID-19 complications. The positive test percentage for the state has hovered between one and two percent.

More than 400,000 total tests have been performed in the state.