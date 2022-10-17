Tributes for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Officers Reach National Level

As a procession of police escorted the body of Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy Friday, many stood in somber attention. Among those solemnly watching was ESPN Anchor Gary Striewski and his father, a 20-year Colorado State Patrol veteran.

“Unfortunately, that’s not the first time, you know, he’s had to stand at arms for a fallen officer,” he said.

Hamzy and Sgt.t Dustin DeMonte died in the line of duty on Oct. 14 while responding to a 911 call in Bristol.

Honoring DeMonte and Hamzy, Striewski’s employer, ESPN, is paying tribute by lighting the campus blue and displaying prominent support.

This, following a tragedy that happened only blocks away on Redstone Hill Road.

Expanding its reach, ESPN has also broadcast its support using some of its biggest platforms. Condolences were issued on Sports Center and College Gameday - shows that reach tens of millions of people nationwide.

ESPN’s Vice President of Security Mike Heimbach said the tributes are the least they can do.

“We consider Bristol Police part of our family,” Heimbach said. “Ninety percent of our campus is within the city of Bristol.”

ESPN is not alone on the sports stage paying tribute. At Yankee Stadium during a playoff game, there was a moment of silence for DeMonte and Hamzy.

On Sunday in Miami, DeMonte, a devoted Miami Dolphin fan, was honored during the game. Barstool Sports is also selling T-shirts with proceeds helping the victims.

Closer to home, UConn football coach Jim Mora wore a Bristol Police Department hat throughout Saturday’s game.

Providing comfort and not losing sight of the primary message is what Striewski said these tributes are about.

“First and foremost, love to all of the families affected,” Striewski said. “It’s the smallest thing that you can do, to at least show the people in that community that you recognize the pain, and you respect what our law enforcement officials do every single day.”

The show of support has been wide-ranging and will likely continue to grow. ESPN and the Miami Dolphins said they are considering further contributions to those affected.