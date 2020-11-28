Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen Then Jets Off to Boston to Join the Celtics

NBA champion, father, partner...And now Tristan Thompson has a new title: U.S. citizen.

The 29-year-old Canadian-born athlete was sworn in at a naturalization ceremony just before Thanksgiving and days after it was announced that he had signed a deal to play for the Boston Celtics. On Saturday, Nov. 28, he shared a photo of himself en route to his new NBA home.

A photo of a masked Tristan, Khloe Kardashian's partner and father of their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, raising his right hand while pledging his Oath of Allegiance next to a U.S. flag, was posted on the Twitter page of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' Western Region on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The organization quoted Tristan as saying, "I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I'm now truly living the American dream."

"Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13!" the group tweeted. "Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen!"

Tristan and a USCIS officer are the only ones seen in the photo. It is unclear if Khloe or True attended the NBA star's naturalization ceremony.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

Tristan was born in Brampton, near Toronto, and attended high school in New Jersey and Nevada to start his basketball career. He then attended and played for the University of Texas for one season before being drafted in 2011 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Led by LeBron James, he helped the team win its first championship in 2016. Tristan then signed a five-year, $82 million contract with the Cavaliers. It ended this summer.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, multiple outlets reported that the NBA star signed a two-year, $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics. Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian immediately congratulated Tristan on Instagram following the news. As for Khloe, a source later told E! News a day later that the reality star "is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life."

"They don't know what's going to happen," the source added. "They are still figuring things out."

On Saturday morning, Tristan posted a photo of himself on a private jet on Instagram. He included emojis of a plane and a green clover, one of the Celtics' symbols.

Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian responded with emojis of a clover, two prayer hands and a blushing smiley face, writing, "that's right !"

Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq also commented, "Go get it!" In addition, Kourtney, Rob and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble liked Tristan's post. However, Khloe has not commented as of Saturday morning.