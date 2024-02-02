Troconis jury hears forensic testimony about hairs, potential blood found on evidence

A second retired forensic expert took the witness stand Friday to explain more processing of evidence pulled from various scenes to the jury in the trial of Michelle Troconis.

Day 16 also offered new insight into other potential material DNA evidence that was collected from items seized for the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

“I imagined someone carrying the bag and handling the bag like this,” Anita Vailonis demonstrated to jurors, holding the black bag near the top.

Vailonis was showing the jury part of her thought process for examining evidence when it came into the lab.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

She was on the stand to explain to the jury what items from Albany Avenue in Hartford screened positive for potential blood and what DNA samples were later pulled and sent to the lab for analysis.

She also offered some new information about the white, hard piece of evidence introduced Thursday. She noted samples taken from it, like a blue hair like fiber, that was later confirmed to not be human hair. Ultimately it was packaged and sent to a different lab for further examination, but it remains unclear what the evidence was.

There were also five human hairs in total collected from evidence off Albany Avenue and the red Toyota Tacoma. One from the Tacoma door panel, one from a sponge, one from the towel, one from a clear plastic bag, and one from the knot of black plastic bag.

Defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn doubled down on the basis for all of this forensic testimony into screening tests for potential blood, pointing out he attempted to have it all kept from being presented to the jury. But, since it was ultimately allowed in he intends on keeping the state accountable for what was blood, and what ultimately was not or was never confirmed to be blood.

“Even though it's not about Michelle Troconis, it's not about her blood, it just keeps coming in and it's not all blood,” said Schoenhorn outside court Friday.

There is expected testimony about the DNA results from all of the samples taken from this evidence but it remains unclear when that testimony will be.