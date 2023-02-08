Trooper, Firefighter Struck While at Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell, Conn.

A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 south in Cromwell on Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to a crash on Route 9 south.

While there, a trooper and a firefighter were struck by a different vehicle, according to state police.

Injuries were reported and both were transported to an area hospital.

Authorities have not released details on the extent of the injuries.

Route 9 South was closed at the 91 North on ramp but it has reopened.

Crashes were reported all across Connecticut Wednesday morning due to rain, sleet and freezing rain that froze overnight.