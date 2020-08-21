2 Tropical Storms Expected to Form at Each End of Caribbean

Tropical Depression 13 continues to move across the Caribbean with forecasters expecting it to possibly become a named tropical storm at some point Friday.

A 5 a.m. advisory has the system just over 300 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands with winds of 35 miles per hour while moving west-northwest at 21 miles per hour.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands, as well as for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A tropical storm watch is also in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla.

Forecasters expect the storm to possibly increase to tropical storm strength at some point Friday with rainfall between one and six inches expected across the Caribbean.

The current path of the storm takes it north of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba this coming weekend while it’s still uncertain track showed it potentially being near Florida by Monday as a hurricane.

Forecasters say San Juan, Puerto Rico has a four percent chance of dealing with tropical storm force winds while Miami has a 20 percent chance and Key West has a 38 percent chance as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 sits about 240 miles east-southeast of Isla Roatan, Honduras with the 5 a.m. advisory having winds of 35 m.p.h. and moving west-northwest at 12 m.p.h.

It is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday as well.

Tropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve northward to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula possibly at hurricane strength and then potentially head for the Texas or Louisiana coast by Tuesday, again possibly strengthening into a hurricane.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico while a tropical storm warning is in effect from the border of Honduras and Nicaragua to Punta Herrero, Bay Islands of Honduras, Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua northward to the border with Honduras and from Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico. Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from one to 10 inches across the area.