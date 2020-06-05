Tropical Depression Cristobal Expected to Head to US Coast

Tropical Depression Cristobal continued to soak Mexico’s Gulf coast and Central America Friday ahead of a northward turn expected to carry it to U.S. shores by Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) Friday morning and was moving north at 12 mph (19 kph). It was expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Friday, regain tropical storm strength and eventually track to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border.

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had formed last weekend in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America.

The two storms have combined to soak the region with as much as 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the flooding and landslides they unleashed.

The Hurricane Center's projected track shows the storm reaching the U.S. Gulf Coast by early Monday, and it said Cristobal could bring heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week.

The storm was 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Campeche Friday morning.

In Bacalar, in the south of Quintana Roo state, 230 families were isolated by the rains and had to be airlifted out, David Leon, Mexico's national civil defense coordinator, said Friday. Leon added there had been light damage in 75 municipalities in seven states.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday declared a state of emergency to prepare for the storm's possible arrival there.

"Now is the time to make your plans, which should include the traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic,” Edward said in a statement.