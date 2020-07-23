2020 hurricane season

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Intensifying, Could Become Hurricane Later Thursday

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados, but no landfall predictions have been established for anywhere in the United States at this time

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

All eyes remain focused on what could be the next hurricane in the 2020 season on Thursday as Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to intensify.

The 5 a.m. advisory shows further strengthening as Gonzalo now has sustained winds of 65 mph. Gonzalo is just under 1000 miles away from the Windward Islands, moving west at 12 mph.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados, but no landfall predictions have been established for anywhere in the United States at this time.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 4 hours ago

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, Tear Gassed by Federal Agents

coronavirus 47 mins ago

US Virus Updates: FDA Expands ‘Toxic' Sanitizer List

Gonzalo could  reach hurricane status later Thursday and is then forecast to weaken back to tropical storm strength as it pushes through the Caribbean.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Depression 8 is currently located about 425 miles east of Port O'Connor, Texas. Current sustained winds are coming in at 30 mph. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm as early as Thursday.

This article tagged under:

2020 hurricane seasonFirst Alert Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us