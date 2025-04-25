Donald Trump

‘Trump 2028' apparel on sale at the Trump Organization's online store

The president and his allies have repeatedly flirted with the possibility of Trump running for a third term, even though the Constitution forbids it.

By Steve Kopack and Alexandra Marquez | NBC News

The Trump Organization has begun selling red hats online with the slogan "Trump 2028" embroidered in bright white along the front, as well as T-shirts with the slogan.

The hats were listed for $50 with the description: "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat."

The shirts, at $36, also feature the phrase “Rewrite the Rules.”

Asked to comment, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt referred NBC News to the Trump Organization “since it’s their website,” adding, “but it’s a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!”

Trump
The Trump Organization is selling "Trump 2028" hats online. (Trump Store)

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment. Eric Trump, the president's son and a top executive at the organization, posted a photo of himself wearing the hat alongside screenshots of emails from reporters inquiring about the merchandise.

In a phone interview with NBC News last month, Trump responded to a question about whether he'd seek a third term, saying, "A lot of people want me to do it."

"But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration," he added, but did not at any point deny that he was exploring the thought of running for another term in 2028.

"I’m not joking,” the president added in the phone interview. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

Trump also said, when asked whether advisers have presented him with plans to skirt the presidential term limit that's imposed by the 22nd Amendment, "There are methods which you could do it.”

Trump
The Trump Organization is selling "Trump 2028" shirts online (Trump Store)

Republican senators on Capitol Hill later downplayed Trump's comments, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, of South Dakota, telling reporters that Trump couldn't seek a third term "without a change in the Constitution."

Thune also said Trump is "probably messing" with reporters who ask about the possibility of a Trump 2028 campaign.

But days after the president was sworn in in January, one of his allies in the House, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced a constitutional amendment that would cap the presidential term limit at three terms, as long as the first two terms were not consecutive.

The measure is unlikely to go anywhere and would require the support of two-thirds of Congress, plus three-fourths of state legislatures. 

This article tagged under:

