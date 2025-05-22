Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: House Republicans pass Trump's sweeping domestic policy package

The multi-trillion-dollar tax-cut and spending bill now heads to the Senate, where Republicans have vowed to make changes.

By NBC Staff

US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 12, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski | Afp | Getty Images

What to Know

The multitrillion-dollar tax-cut and spending measure now heads to the Senate, where Republicans have vowed to change it. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us