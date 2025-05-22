Live updates: House Republicans pass Trump's sweeping domestic policy package

What to Know
- The GOP-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday morning narrowly passed a massive domestic policy package after weeks of heated negotiations within the GOP.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 aircraft from Qatar for Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
- After a deportation flight with eight migrants reportedly intended for South Sudan left from Texas this week, a federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Trump administration had violated a previous order.
The multitrillion-dollar tax-cut and spending measure now heads to the Senate, where Republicans have vowed to change it. Follow along for live updates.