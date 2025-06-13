Live updates: California senator removed from news conference; weekend protests near

What to Know
- U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a Los Angeles news conference on immigration held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
- The Trump administration can maintain control of several thousand National Guard troops in California and continue to deploy them in Los Angeles, a federal appeals court ruled late Thursday.
- Opponents of the administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with the President Donald Trump's birthday.
- Trump in his latest post on Truth Social said he had given Iran “chance after chance to make a deal” on its nuclear capabilities after Israel launched airstrikes against the country.
- Trump will attend a National Security Council meeting this morning.
as protests continue nationwide heading into the weekend. Follow along for live updates.