Live updates: Trump and Putin agree to prisoner exchange, Russia says

- President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have agreed to an exchange of prisoners, Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday.
- The Kremlin on Monday pushed back at Trump’s comments that dubbed Putin, "crazy," mulling whether the American leader was suffering from "emotional overload."
- Several members of Congress are holding town halls today as members return to their districts for recess. Some of congressional events have turned contentious over the last several months as attendees criticized Trump administration policies.
- Trump paid tribute to fallen service members during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, in an address that honored the “great, great warriors" yet also briefly veered into politics as he boasted of a nation he is “fixing after a long and hard four years.”
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists Tuesday that Trump wanted results and accused European leaders of sabotaging swap efforts. Follow along for live updates.