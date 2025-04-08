Trump Administration
Live updates: China vows countermeasures over Trump tariffs as trade war threatens to intensify

By NBC Staff and The Associated Press

File. U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is meeting with Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and newly imposed U.S. tariffs.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

China says it will “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests

What to Know

  • The Commerce Ministry said Tuesday the U.S.‘s imposition of “so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’” on China is “completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice.”
  • Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, late Monday to push for an early conclusion of negotiations over a bilateral trade deal.
  • Trump’s threat Monday of additional tariffs on China raised fresh concerns that his drive to rebalance the global economy could intensify a financially destructive trade war. 

China says it will “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests. Follow along for live updates.

