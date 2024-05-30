Donald Trump

Team Trump without Melania or Ivanka? Who's been spotted at Manhattan criminal court this week — and who hasn't

A look at the cast in and around the court in lower Manhattan as Trump's hush-money trial nears its end.

By Noreen O'Donnell

Getty Images

As jurors deliberate whether Donald Trump is guilty in the first criminal case against an American president, Trump has been bolstered by his children, advisers and other supporters.

Missing from the historic but sometimes tawdry court proceedings arising from an alleged hush-money deal with a porn actress? Trump's wife, Melania.

She has not been spotted in the Manhattan criminal court in lower Manhattan. Neither has former first daughter, Ivanka, nor Trump's youngest son, Barron.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has taken advantage of the landmark trial by holding a press conference outside the courthouse. Famous fellow New Yorker and persistent Trump critic, Robert De Niro, called a nearby Trump crowd "gangsters." Also attending, two officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from the Jan. 6 mob.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

Take a look at who's shown up this week -- and who hasn't.

The Trump family delegation

Donald Trump Jr.

Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a press conference near Manhattan Criminal Court during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 28, 2024 in New York City.

Eric Trump

Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Eric Trump speaks at a press conference near Manhattan Criminal Court during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 28, 2024 in New York City.

Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife and now co-chair of the Republican National Committee

Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves after a press conference near Manhattan Criminal Court during his hush money trial on May 28, 2024 in New York City.

Tiffany Trump

Former President Donald Trump's Hush-Money Criminal Trial
Andrew Kelly/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tiffany Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, center, returns following a break at Manhattan criminal court in New York on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump's husband

Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images
Tiffany Trump, husband Michael Boulos and Lara Trump return from a break during the hush money trial for former U.S. President Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City.

Notable absences from the courtroom

Melania Trump

Former President Trump Arrives At A Fundraiser In Palm Beach, Florida
Alon Skuy/Getty Images
Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Melania Trump has not made a public appearance at her husband's hush money trial in New York.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump leaves the New York State Supreme Court for a
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Ivanka Trump, seen here leaving the New York State Supreme Court for a break during her father's earlier civil fraud trial, has not been seen at his current hush-money trial in Manhattan.

Barron Trump

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-BARRON-EDUCATION
GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Barron Trump, son of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, seen here on May 17, 2024 at his high school graduation in Florida, has not been seen in New York during his father's criminal trial.

Other friends, advisors and Trump political allies seen

  • Steve Witkoff, real estate executive and friend of Trump's who testified for the defense in Trump's fraud trial last year
  • Steven Cheung, Trump advisor
  • Boris Epshteyn, Trump advisor
  • Jason Miller, Trump advisor
  • Natalie Harp, press secretary for the Trump campaign
  • Alina Habba, lawyer who has represented Trump in other cases
  • Former Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, now a Fox News host
  • Will Scharf, Republican candidate for Missouri attorney general

Prominent Trump critics observed outside the courthouse

  • Robert De Niro, actor and Trump critic
  • Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn who was defeated in a bid for a House seat from Maryland
  • Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone
Former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Here’s what you need to know.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
