Trump to hold a White House meeting on TikTok as deadline nears

President Donald Trump will meet with Vice President JD Vance and other advisers Wednesday to discuss an offer for TikTok as a deadline nears to keep the social media app running in the U.S, two people familiar with the plans tell NBC News.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and national security adviser Michael Waltz are also expected to participate in the Oval Office meeting, one of the sources said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The scheduled meeting was first reported by CBS News. White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for additional details.

TikTok’s fate in the U.S. has been in doubt since last year, when then-President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation that forced the app’s Chinese-based owner, ByteDance, to sell the app to a non-Chinese buyer or face a nationwide ban. No such deal came to fruition, and Trump extended the deadline via an executive order on his first day in office, effectively giving TikTok until Saturday to find a solution that would keep it online. Trump also tapped Vance and Waltz to shepherd a deal.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Vance, in an interview last month with NBC News, said he was optimistic he would deliver a workable proposal before the new deadline.

“There will almost certainly be a high-level agreement that I think satisfies our national security concerns, allows there to be a distinct American TikTok enterprise,” Vance said.

Rumors have swirled for months about potential buyers for the app, which has millions of users and has been valued at up to $50 billion. But there have been few details shared publicly.

Wyoming entrepreneur Reid Rasner, CEO of the wealth management company Omnivest Financial, told NBC News last month that he offered $47.45 billion. Other suitors have also put their names in the running, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who recently announced he had joined a bid with businessman Frank McCourt.

Speaking to reporters Sunday aboard Air Force One, Trump said there are “a lot of potential buyers” for TikTok.

“There’s tremendous interest in TikTok,” Trump said. “The decision is going to be my decision. ... We have a great team of people thinking, essentially taking bids. We have a lot of people that want to buy TikTok. We’re dealing with China also on it, because they may have something to do with it.”

Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner contributed.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: