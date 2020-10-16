Donald Trump

Trump Is ‘Legitimizing' Hate Incidents Against Asian Americans: UN Experts

The U.N. document was made public this week

NEW YORK CITY, USA - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019: The Headquarters of the United Nations ahead of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.
Valery Sharifulin TASS via Getty Images

United Nations experts issued a mandate expressing “serious concern” regarding heightened racist and xenophobic attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the document made public this week, experts appointed by the Human Rights Council wrote that violence and attacks against people of Asian descent have reached an “alarming level” since the start of the outbreak. They also wrote that the reports indicate officials have taken insufficient action to mitigate the severity of the situation.

Based on the information provided to them, “U.S. authorities have utterly failed to take the steps required to detect, monitor, and prevent racist and xenophobic incidents,” the experts wrote. “One result of this state of impunity is that, many victims of such attacks are reportedly reluctant to seek justice.”

U.S. & World

Census 2020 4 hours ago

Justices to Weigh Trump Census Plan to Exclude Noncitizens

testing 4 hours ago

There Still Aren't Enough COVID-19 Tests in the US. Will Rapid Tests Help?

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trumpcoronavirus pandemicTrump administrationAsian Americans
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us