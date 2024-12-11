Trump picks Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tom Barrack as ambassadors to Greece and Turkey

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would nominate former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and his longtime billionaire friend Tom Barrack to serve as ambassadors to Greece and Turkey respectively.

Trump made the announcements in a pair of social media posts.

"For three decades, Tom successfully managed a global private equity firm," Trump wrote of Barrack on Truth Social. "He is a well respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles."

Barrack, who founded the private equity firm Colony Capital and chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, was acquitted in 2022 of charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates during the Trump administration and then made false statements to the FBI.

In a separate post announcing his selection of Guilfoyle for ambassador to Greece, Trump referred to Guilfoyle, who announced in 2022 that she was engaged to his son, Donald Trump Jr., as a yearslong “close friend and ally.”

"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation," Trump wrote.

Both positions require Senate confirmation. Guilfoyle said Tuesday that she looked forward to securing that support.

"As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity," Guilfoyle wrote in a post on X.

Last month, Trump nominated Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France in his incoming administration.

He also named Massad Boulous, whose son is married to Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

