Meghan Markle

Trump Says He's ‘Not a Fan' of Meghan's, Wishes Harry Luck

The couple recently moved into a California home after announcing they were quitting royal duties

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex(L) stand on the stage at the British High Commissioner residency in Johannesburg where they will meet with Graca Machel, widow of former South African president Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, on October 2, 2019. - Prince Harry recalled the hounding of his late mother Diana to denounce media treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, as the couple launched legal action against a British tabloid for invasion of privacy.
Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday after the former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote.

Meghan, an American, says in the video that every four years elections are referred to as the most important election of our lifetime. “But this one is,” she stressed. “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.”

Harry called on Americans to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

U.S. & World

Breonna Taylor 11 hours ago

Officer Charged in Breonna Taylor Case But Not for Her Death

Breonna Taylor 8 hours ago

2 Police Officers Shot During Louisville Protests Over Breonna Taylor Grand jury Decision

Neither mentioned Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, by name, but some have interpreted their comments as critical of Trump.

Trump was asked about the video during a White House press conference, with the reporter saying the couple “essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden.”

“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s going to need it,” Trump said.

The couple recently moved into a California home after announcing they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was unbearable intrusion and racist attitudes from the British media.

Meghan, star of the TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. They have a young son named Archie.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Meghan MarkleDonald TrumpPrince Harry
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us