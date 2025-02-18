Trump says Ukraine ‘should never have started it' in comments about war with Russia

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that Ukraine was responsible for Russia's invasion of the country three years ago, arguing Kyiv could have made a deal to avoid the conflict.

“You should have never started it,” Trump said of Ukraine while criticizing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had expressed concern that his country was not included in talks between the U.S. and Russia on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

"I think I have the power to end this war, and I think it's going very well. But today I heard, 'Oh, well, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. "You should have never started it. You could have made a deal."

Trump went on to say: "I could have made a deal for Ukraine that would have given them almost all of the land, everything, almost all of the land, and no people would have been killed, and no city would have been demolished, and not one dome would have been knocked down. But they chose not to do it that way."

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

The U.S. and Russia on Tuesday agreed in high-level talks to re-establish embassy staffing, diverging from previous American policy on the matter. Zelenskyy said earlier Tuesday that “Ukraine did not know anything about it.”

Trump, who said last week that he and President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone about ending the war, has increasingly made comments that have bolstered the Russian president. He said during an interview last month with Fox News that Ukraine should not have fought when it was invaded by Russia.

