Trump says U.S. has dropped bombs on three locations in Iran

President Donald Trump said late Saturday that the U.S. military had bombed three locations in Iran, officially becoming part of the week-old war between ally Israel and the longtime American foe.

Trump posted to his personal Truth Social account with news of the bombings.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Before Israel’s offensive against Iran, experts had warned that the only way to destroy the Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, which is buried deep inside a mountain, was with a bunker-busting bomb. Here's what to know.