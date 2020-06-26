George Floyd protests

Trump Signs Executive Order to Punish Vandalism Against Federal Monuments

Earlier this week, protesters defaced a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square outside the White House

The base of the statue of former president Andrew Jackson is power washed inside a newly closed Lafayette Park, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Washington.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to protect federal monuments after a rash of recent incidents involving the vandalism of statues memorializing the Confederacy and some of the nation's Founding Fathers.

Earlier this week, protesters defaced a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square outside the White House and tried to topple it, but police pepper-sprayed demonstrators to protect the monument.

Protesters used a rope to pull down a 10-foot bronze statue of Christopher Columbus outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday.

U.S. & World

United States 17 hours ago

Virus Updates: States Retreat as Cases Surge Across US South, West

Border wall 6 hours ago

Military Funding for Trump Border Wall Construction ‘Unlawful,' Appeals Court Rules

Jackson was a slaveholder and oversaw the expulsion of Native Americans in which they were forcibly moved further west by the federal government. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

George Floyd protestsDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us