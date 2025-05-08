President Donald Trump is strongly considering naming Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, a source familiar with his thinking told NBC News on Thursday.

Trump announced earlier in the day that he was withdrawing the nomination of conservative activist Ed Martin to stay on as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., on a permanent basis.

ABC News first reported Trump's consideration of Pirro to take over the job on an interim basis. Martin's role as acting U.S. attorney is set to end May 20.

Trump considers Pirro “highly qualified” for the job, the source told NBC News, and an announcement about Pirro could happen as soon as Thursday, though the source added that nothing is final until Trump makes a public announcement.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pirro pushed conspiracy theories about voting in the aftermath of Trump's 2020 election loss, and came up in litigation filed by Dominion Voting Systems. Fox News tried to redact what one of Pirro's executive producers thought about one of her post-2020 election monologues, with the producer writing, “This is completely crazy.”

Fox News and Dominion reached a $787.5 million settlement in the defamation lawsuit in 2023.

