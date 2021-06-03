Trump's July Fourth Fireworks Show Caused More Than $42,000 in Damage, Records Show

The July Fourth fireworks show hosted by the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., last summer caused $42,150 worth of damage, according to records obtained by the Democratic organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

CREW published four pages of documents Wednesday, including a letter the Department of Interior sent the RNC in February detailing the damage caused to the National Mall, NBC News reported.

The letter said damage was done to turf near the sidewalks by a forklift operator “who drove at a high rate of speed" and to turf from the setup of fireworks and “scorch marks from the fireworks.” It said that a dumpster also “struck” a water fountain, and that "extensive compaction damage" was caused by "improper setup and security/setup/takedown vehicles driving throughout the turf."

The RNC has since reimbursed the federal government, according to documents filed with the Interior Department and published by CREW.

