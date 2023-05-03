Tuesday Morning Going Out of Business, Slashes Prices for Closing Sale

Discount home good retailer Tuesday Morning is going out of business. The embattled chain made the announcement on April 29 in a post on Facebook announcing the impending closures.

"Starting today, we have begun the process of closing all our stores," the chain wrote. "Our Going Out of Business Sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support."

The post also noted that gift cards will be accepted through May 13, 2023.

On Instagram, the company also shared photos of merchandise available at some of their stories.

"DON’T MISS OUT! Save even more during our Going Out of Business Sale with everything up to 30% off. Get in fast, as the savings won’t last!" the caption read. People in the comments section expressed their sadness over the news.

The bargain chain filed for its second bankruptcy in three years in February. Initially, Tuesday Morning had filed for bankruptcy in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the initial filing, the company closed about half of its locations across the United States.

As of 2023, the company has about 200 remaining locations to shutter. To find your local store, click here.

The closure marks the second major retailer to go out of business this spring. Bed Bath & Beyond announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 23 and the company is in the process of an “an orderly wind down” of operations in all 360 stores across the country.

Bed Bath & Beyond's closing sale started on April 26 and will run until May 24. Customers with the iconic 20% off blue coupon can no longer use it in the store but some of the retailer's competitors — The Container Store, Kirkland's Home and Big Lots — are all accepting it.

