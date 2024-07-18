Television

TV host and political commentator Lou Dobbs dies at 78

From 2011 up until 2021, Dobbs hosted the "Lou Dobbs Tonight" talk show on the Fox Business Network

By Gerardo Pons

FILE - Lou Dobbs hosts "Lou Dobbs Tonight" at Fox Business Network Studios on Dec. 13, 2018.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lou Dobbs, a prominent political commentator and former Fox Business personality, passed away on Thursday at the age of 78, according a statement published on his official social media accounts.

"It's with heavy heart that we announce the passing of 'The Great Lou Dobbs,'" the statement reads. "Lou was a fighter till the very end -- fighting for what mattered to him the most, god, his family and the country."

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Dobbs began his news career as a police and fire reporter on radio station KBLU in the 1970s. By 1980, he joined CNN at its inception and served first as a reporter and eventually as the network business wing's executive vice president.

From 2011 until 2021, Dobbs hosted the "Lou Dobbs Tonight" talk show on the Fox Business Network, where the program remained active until its cancellation in 2021.

In 2021, Dobbs and Fox faced a billion-dollar lawsuit over false claims about the integrity of the 2020 election.

In a post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump sent his condolences, writing Dobbs was a "friend" and a "truly incredible journalist, reporter and talent."

U.S. & World

Department of Justice 22 mins ago

Housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children engaged in sexual abuse and harassment, DOJ says

Recalls 1 hour ago

Over 3 million steam cleaners are under recall because they can spew hot water and cause burns

"He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others," Trump wrote. "Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Television
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us