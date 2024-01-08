Twilio CEO Lawson steps down after bruising activist battles

Twilio founder Jeff Lawson on Monday said he would step down as CEO of the enterprise communications software company, as the company grapples with two activist investors who have been pushing for significant changes at the company.

Twilio co-founder Jeff Lawson on Monday said he is stepping down as CEO of the enterprise communications software company as the company grapples with two activist investors who have been pushing for significant changes at the company.

Shares of Twilio are up about 7.3% on the news.

"The time has come for me to pass the reins of this extraordinary company to a new CEO to lead Twilio through its next chapter," Lawson said in a blog post announcing the change.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Khozema Shipchandler, a longtime Twilio executive, will assume the top role, effective Monday.

"As we've previously discussed with Twilio's Board of Directors, we believe Founder Jeff Lawson's departure from the company would be a step in the right direction and are pleased with the leadership change announced today," said Anson Funds portfolio manager Sagar Gupta.

"That said, we believe that more actions are needed to maximize value for shareholders. We look forward to continuing to engage with Twilio's Board and management team going forward," he added.

Twilio did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.