Twitter users can now hide their verified checkmarks, if they want to

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, says in an update to its help center that subscribers can now “choose to hide your checkmark on your account.”

Users on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, can now hide the once sought-after blue checkmarks signaling their verified status.

In an update to its help center, X says subscribers can now "choose to hide your checkmark on your account." Doing so will hide the verified checkmark on a user’s profile and posts, but the icon may still appear in some places, according to the help center. 

“Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden,” the help center also states, though it does not expand on which features may be inaccessible. 

The development comes months after X rolled out its paid subscription program, Twitter Blue, which has now been rebranded to X Blue. 

Users of the subscription service, which starts at $8 a month, receive a blue checkmark after a review to ensure their account meets X's eligibility criteria, according to X's help center. Verification was previously provided by the platform at zero cost to accounts it considered noteworthy, including government accounts, news organizations, journalists and celebrities. 

