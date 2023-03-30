US Army

Two Blackhawk Helicopters Crash in Kentucky, Army Base Says

The status of the occupants, and how many were involved, was not immediately released after the crash near Fort Campbell.

Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training incident in Kentucky on Wednesday, the Army base Fort Campbell said in a statement early Thursday.

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” Fort Campbell said.

The helicopters involved were from the 101st Airborne Division, it said.

They were involved in a training incident when they crashed in Trigg County, which is to the west of Fort Campbell, according to base officials.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that fatalities are expected.

This article tagged under:

US ArmyKentucky
