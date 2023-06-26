Massachusetts

Two killed in separate shootings in Springfield over the weekend

Police said they do not believe the two shootings are related

By Marc Fortier

TLMD-springfield-police-
Springfield Police

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to WWLP.

The first shooting was reported in the 100 block of Spring Street around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to Baystate Medical Center, where one of the men later died. The other man is expected to survive.

The second shooting was reported several hours later, around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Temple and School streets. Again, there were two adult male victims.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They were both taken to Baystate Medical Center, where one of them died of his injuries.

Police said they do not believe the two shootings are related.

The shootings are being investigated by Springfield police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355.

More Massachusetts stories

Nonantum 5 hours ago

Apparent triple murder in Newton sparks manhunt for killer, elevated police presence

Lynnfield 4 hours ago

Police suspect suicide after drowning overnight in Lynnfield

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us