Two killed in separate shootings in Springfield over the weekend

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to WWLP.

The first shooting was reported in the 100 block of Spring Street around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to Baystate Medical Center, where one of the men later died. The other man is expected to survive.

The second shooting was reported several hours later, around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Temple and School streets. Again, there were two adult male victims.

They were both taken to Baystate Medical Center, where one of them died of his injuries.

Police said they do not believe the two shootings are related.

The shootings are being investigated by Springfield police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355.