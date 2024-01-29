CARNIVAL CRUISE

Two men stranded in the Gulf of Mexico rescued by Carnival cruise ship

Men were found floating in a kayak after their fishing vessel

By NBCDFW Staff

Carnival

Two men found floating in a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday were rescued by the crew of a Carnival cruise ship.

Carnival said as the Carnival Jubilee passed the island of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, off the coast of Quintana Roo, the ship's team members spotted the two men in the water.

The men were pulled onto the ship, evaluated by medical staff, and given first aid and food, Carnival said.

Carnival said the men told them they got into the kayak after their boat sank.

The crew on the Jubilee transferred the men to a Mexican Navy vessel shortly after the rescue. Carnival did not say how far off of the coast the men were when they were located.

The Jubilee departed Galveston on Saturday on a 7-day cruise of the Western Caribbean and after the rescue continued on its voyage to Mahogany Bay on Roatan Island, Honduras. The ship will return to Galveston on Saturday morning.

men rescued by carnival cruise ship
The crew of the Carnival Jubilee rescued two men found in a kayak off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Carnival)

