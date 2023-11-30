Restaurants

Two New England businesses named in best new restaurants list

In Somerville, Massachusetts, Lehrhaus was named as one of the best new restaurants in the country.

NBC 5

Two restaurants from New England have been named part of the Best New Restaurants in America list by Esquire Magazine.

In Somerville, Massachusetts, Lehrhaus was named as one of the best new restaurants in the country.

Joshua David Stein of Esquire wrote that the food is "chef Alex Artinian’s and chef Noah Clickstein's celebration of Jewish diasporic cuisine."

"It is both delicious and a revelation." he added.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lehrhaus is located at 425 Washington St in Somerville.

You can get more information on their website.

In Rhode Island, Gift Horse was also added to the list.

U.S. & World

AirBnB 2 hours ago

Airbnb's silent killer: 19 carbon monoxide deaths in 10 years, but detectors still not required

Nancy Pelosi 2 hours ago

Mother and son who aided in theft of Pelosi's laptop on Jan. 6 sentenced

Jeff Gordinier of Esquire says "chefs Ben Sukle and Sky Kim scrape off the barnacles and start anew" in this New England seafood spot.

"Korean flavors give an old genre new juice" he said about the influences in the cuisine at the restaurant.

Gift Horse is located at 272 Westminster St in Providence.

You can visit their official website here.

This article tagged under:

Restaurants
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us