2 men found dead in Washington forest after going on search for Sasquatch, authorities say

Two men from Portland, Oregon, were found dead in a Washington forest after they embarked on a search for Sasquatch, according to authorities.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office in Stevenson, Washington, detailed a search and rescue operation in a Dec. 28 Facebook post that ultimately confirmed the deaths of a 59-year-old man and 37-year-old man.

On Dec. 25, the Skamania County Communications Center received a report that two men went missing after going on search for Sasquatch, the mythical, hairy creature also known as Bigfoot. A family member reported the two individuals missing after they did not return home as expected on Dec. 24, per authorities.

The sheriff’s office said that its search and rescue coordinator located the men’s car near Willard, Washington, and more than 60 volunteer search and rescue personnel joined canine, drone and ground search teams to help locate the two men. The United States Coast Guard also assisted.

Authorities said in the Dec. 28 Facebook post that after three days of searching, the two men were found deceased in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Washington.

“Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities expressed their condolences and thanked the volunteers for their efforts, noting that they searched through “freezing temperatures, snow, high water levels, heavy rain, downfall, and heavily wooded terrain.”

