Two People Found Dead in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

Two people were found dead in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park by rangers searching for a person reported to be suicidal, NBC News reports.

The park, which is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Denver, received a report Friday afternoon that a person who was suicidal might be in the park, according to a park press release.

That individual's vehicle was found near Upper Beaver Meadows Road. Later, the person rangers were searching for along with a second individual were found dead, the park said.

Authorities have not released their identities, and a coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine their causes of death.

Get more from NBC News

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.