Two People Arrested on Gun Charges Outside White House; No Danger to President

Two people, one of whom said they were there to meet with the president, approached U.S. Secret Service officers outside the White House Saturday and were arrested after admitting to having weapons, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.

The Secret Service said that "during the course of the encounter and subsequent arrests, the individuals posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service protectee.”

At approximately 5:24 p.m., police said a man and a woman approached Secret Service officers "on their own accord" outside of a secured vehicle checkpoint of the White House complex past the western-most crosswalk of 15th Street at Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

One person said "they were there to meet with the President of the United States and had a letter to deliver to him," police said.

"One of the individuals disclosed the possession of a weapon and was immediately detained and the second individual disclosed the location of an additional weapon in a vehicle nearby," a Secret Service spokesperson said.

After finding that vehicle, the Secret Service said its officers "took possession of the weapon."

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested for possession of a BB gun.

Sylvia Hall, 66, was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.