Two-Time Trespasser Arrested at Prince Harry and Meghan's Calif. Estate

Nickolas Brooks, 37, was booked on misdemeanor trespassing charges after deputies found him on the Montecito property

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Canada House in London. Six months after detangling their work lives from the British royal family, the couple have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix. According to a statement Wednesday, they plan to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming through a new production company. The two recently relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with baby Archie.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File

An Ohio man was arrested and accused of trespassing twice on the California estate of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, late last year, authorities said Monday.

Nickolas Brooks, 37, was booked on misdemeanor trespassing charges after deputies found him on the Montecito property about 3 p.m. Dec. 26, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies had warned Brooks two days earlier, when they said they found him trespassing on the estate about 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

