Trump Administration

U.S. and China agree to slash reciprocal tariffs in major step toward easing trade war

The world’s two biggest economies agreed to a 90-day pause on most of their levies after a first round of trade talks in Switzerland over the weekend.

By Jennifer Jett | NBC News

File. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speak to the media after talks between seniors US and Chinese officials on tariffs at the residence of the permanent Swiss ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on May 11, 2025.
VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP via Getty Images

The United States and China said Monday they had agreed to a 90-day pause on most of the tariffs they have imposed on each other since last month, in a major step toward easing a trade war between the two powers that has rattled the global economy.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will be cut to 30% from 145%, while China’s levies on U.S. imports will be cut to 10% from 125%, the two countries said in a joint statement.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The announcement comes after the two countries met in Geneva, Switzerland, over the weekend to discuss the mounting tariffs, which have made trade between the world’s two largest economies all but impossible.

The two countries said they would also “establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations.” The U.S. will continue to be represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while China will continue to be represented by Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The discussions may take place alternately in China and the U.S., or in a third country agreed upon by both countries. The two sides may also conduct working-level consultations on relevant economic and trade issues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us