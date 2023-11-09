U.S.-bound plane took off from London with missing and damaged windowpanes

An aircraft bound for the U.S. took flight with missing and damaged windowpanes and had to abruptly return to London out of safety concerns, the U.K.'s Air Accidents Investigation Branch said in a special bulletin last week.

According to the bulletin, which was issued Friday, "several cabin windows" on an Airbus A321 were damaged by "high power lights used during a filming event," but the damage wasn’t discovered until the aircraft's next flight was already in the air.

The bulletin noted that "more serious consequences" could have arisen if the "window integrity was lost at higher differential pressure."

The flight took off from London Stansted Airport and was set to land at the Orlando, Florida, International Airport on Oct. 4. It was carrying 11 crew members and nine passengers, the bulletin said.

After takeoff, passengers reported that the cabin seemed colder and noisier than it normally would have, according to the bulletin, but it wasn't until an air crew member walked toward the back of the cabin and agreed that it was "loud enough to damage your hearing" that the crew realized something was wrong.

The plane landed safely back at its origin airport, and the plane remained "pressurized normally" throughout the 36-minute flight.

