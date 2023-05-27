Louisiana

U.S. Coast Guard Ends Search for Louisiana Teen Who Went Overboard in the Bahamas

Cameron Robbins, 18, was a recent high school graduate who went overboard during a sunset cruise on Wednesday night

By Mirna Alsharif, Michelle Acevedo | NBC News

Cameron Robbins
Courtesy: Shari and Will Robbins

The U.S. Coast Guard has ended their search for a Louisiana teenager who went overboard during a sunset cruise in the Bahamas on Wednesday night.

The agency announced the conclusion of its search for 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, a recent high school graduate, on Saturday after a two-day effort led by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The agency did not clarify if a body was found.

Robbins was in the Bahamas staying at the Atlantis Paradise resort in Nassau with other teenagers from Baton Rouge to mark their high school graduations, Louisiana State University confirmed Thursday.

Robbins graduated from the University Lab High School, which operates as part of LSU, on Sunday. The trip was not a school sanctioned event, according to LSU.

