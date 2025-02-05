Bahamas

US Coast Guard finds Chinese migrant on paddleboard 25 miles off Bahamas

The man was spotted about 25 miles off Freeport by the Cutter Seahorse, officials said in a post on X Wednesday

By NBC6

The U.S. Coast Guard found a Chinese migrant floating on a paddleboard off the Bahamas, officials said.
U.S. Coast Guard

The man was spotted about 25 miles off Freeport by the Cutter Seahorse, officials said in a post on X Wednesday.

Photos and video released by the Coast Guard showed the man paddling on what appeared to be two boards on top of each other, with a small amount of what looked like luggage strapped to them.

He was transferred back to the Bahamas on Tuesday.

