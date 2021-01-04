U.S. Rep. Kay Granger Tests Positive for COVID-19, Enters Quarantine in Washington D.C.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX 12th District), of Fort Worth, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirms.

Granger's office said she tested positive after being tested in accordance with the Attending Physician’s guidance for members of Congress returning to Washington D.C. from their home state.

Granger, who received the first of two vaccine shots last month, said through her office that she is "asymtomatic and feeling great!"

It is not clear how or when Granger contracted the virus.

Granger, a high-ranking member of the Texas delegation and a member of the House Appropriations Committee, was on the floor at the U.S. House on Sunday during swearing-in proceedings and the reelection of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Since receiving the positive test, Granger immediately quartantined and said she'll remain under the care of her doctor.

Those who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must receive a booster to be considered "fully vaccinated" against the virus about two weeks later. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.